Leeds United 'closing in' on Championship ace as move Whites eye left-back from PSV

The January transfer window is fast approaching as clubs look to bolster their options for the second half of the Premier League season.

The rumour mill has started to swirl with a number of players linked with moves in and out of Leeds United. Reports in the United States and Poland last week claimed DC United are in advanced talks to sign Mateusz Klich.

Klich missed out on a place in the Poland squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having earned 41 caps for his country since his debut in 2011. He has become a bit-part player under Jesse Marsch this term and has not started in any of the Whites’ Premier League games. He has featured in 15 per cent of Leeds’ Premier League minutes, after starting 26 times last season and in 28 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Birmingham City's George Hall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at MKM Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Hull, United Kingdom. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Below we have rounded up the latest transfer gossip from Elland Road as Jesse Marsch prepares his side for a competitive return to action against Manchester City on December 28.

Leeds ‘closing in’ on Birmingham City midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are close to completing the signing of midfielder George Hall from Championship outfit Birmingham City. The 18-year-old was reportedly wanted by Leeds in the summer but Birmingham refused to sell.

However, the failed takeover of the club by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez could now result in Birmingham being forced to offload one of their prized assets next month. He has played 18 times for the club in the Championship, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Leeds United ‘plot move’ for PSV defender

Football Insider reports the Whites are monitoring PSV Eindhoven defender Philipp Max. Leeds could be in the market for a left-back in January with central defender Pascal Struijk deployed in the left full-back role this term due to injury problems for Junior Firpo.

