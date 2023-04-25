Leeds United coach Javi Gracia explains thinking behind his lack of substitutions which infuriated Elland Road

Javi Gracia explained the rules on substitutes and a lack of better alternatives were behind his reason to only make two changes during the 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Supporters voiced their frustration at the lack of changes and particularly the decision not to use Willy Gnonto as the Whites lost the initiative in their relegation clash with the Foxes, and eventually the lead, with Sheffielder Jamie Vardy coming off the bench to equalise.

Since the laws of the game were changed to allow five substitutes in matches, teams have been limited to three in-game windows (plus half-time) in which they can make changes to limit time-wasting. These windows can be used at any time of each manager's choosing.

But having substituted the injured Luis Sinisterra and the tiring Rodrigo in separate moments, Gracia was reluctant to risk making his final changes too soon, and ultimately decided his seven unused substitutes could not strengthen the team in the way he wanted.

"We replaced Luis Sinisterra because he was injured in the first half and when we were suffering in the game we decided to put Brenden in the middle because Rodri could not play the whole game and he was working very hard," he explained.

"We were defending in our half so we decided to be a little more compact with brenden in that position. After making that change we had only one window and the next change had to be made with security.

"The players were in good situations. Patrick (Bamford) was a little bit tired but can always make a difference and help us to defend set pieces; Jack (Harrison) on the right was playing well and I didn't find a way to be more offensive in that moment.

"In the middle both (Marc Roca and Weston McKennie) were doing good work.

UNSURE: Leeds United coach Javi Garcia did not know how to assess the game

"The goal came from a challenge when a player goes alone after a pass and in that play we were a little bit soft.

"The decision to be stronger was to put Brenden in front of two midfielders. We tried to be a little bit stronger without losing our options on the counter.

"After that it's true I tried to look for the option to substitute another player but I didn't find the best option knowing Adam can play in the middle or that Willy can play up front or on the wing, Georgie (Rutter) could play as a striker but in that moment I decided not to do it.

"I can understand all the feelings our supporters have but my job is to take decisions thinking what is best for the team.

"In this game Willy could play or Georgie or Adam but when you are there and you have to decide you always try to look for what you think at that moment is best for the team knowing Willy, Adam and other players are very good players and in the next games they will for sure help the team.

"All the players are training well. I only have good words for them. it's nothing special for one player."

Neither manager was quite sure to know what to make of the point as Leicester dominate the second half but Leeds missed two good chances to win it right at the end.

"To be honest at this moment, I don't know," replied Gracia when asked if his team should have won. "We have one more point but after competing as we did, taking the lead and managing the game for the most part of it, it's hard to only get one point.

"Even after conceding the goal we had the most clear chance, from the corner kick with Marc Roca.

"We have to keep going, to prepare for the next game as best as possible and try to get three points in the next game.

"They were better in that part of the game because they moved (Youri) Tielemans to the right side creating superiority on that side so to be strong and compact with the full-backs high we had to defend a little bit deeper.

"It was our plan to always try to play more time in the opposition half like we did after (Vardy's 81st-minute equaliser)."

Roca's header was saved and Bamford missed from yards out from the resulting corner but Gracia explained it away by saying he thought the striker was in an offside position.

"I felt we could have won it but at the end we could lost it," reflected Leicester maanger Dean Smith.

"There's definite positives to take. Apart from the set pieces they didn’t create big chances.

"We just need to be more of a threat in the final third.

