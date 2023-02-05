Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch admits the pressure is on after 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Jesse Marsch admits the pressure is on him at Leeds United and felt the team's desire to turn around a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest was their undoing.

The Whites were much the better team in the first half, but were undermined by crucial details – namely a poor defensive header by Pascal Struijk which allowed Brennan Johnson to open the scoring and weak finishing from Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford which, along with an inspired debut by Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas, prevented them from equalising.

And although Leeds dominated the ball in the second half, they never carried the same threat.

There were chants from the away end of Marsch to resign at full-time. His side have only won two Premier League games since August.

SCRUITINY: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch

"It's my responsibility and I understand their frustration and I accept it," said the coach.

"I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation.

"Internally we have belief here. The players are all in, they give everything they have. It's just we're young and we're still putting it all together but I have to find a way right now."

Looking at the match itself, he said: "I would say we had a really good start to the match, created some chances, and a really good first half where we limit them almost entirely but go in 0-1.

"With our desire to get back into the match we lost a little bit of our discipline and we didn't have the affect we wanted to in the second half and the guys off the bench weren't able to bring enough into the match.

"They altered their tactics a few times because I think they were having trouble dealing with us.

"In the second half they defended deep, which is always difficult and we didn't have enough connection tactically with how we wanted to break them down and the game stalled.

"When I sit on the touchline at the end of the match I’m almost in disbelief.

"I want to say I take full responsibility. I have to find a way to turn good performances more into winning because that's where we've been for a little while.

"That's the last step for the potential of what we need to build here."

Only goal difference is keeping Leeds out of the relegation zone although they have a game in hand on Everton, at Manchester United on Wednesday. They then play the Red Devils at Elland Road on Sunday.

"It's difficult to have the right words for the team on exactly what's necessary because the emotion is strong but my last message was it's a huge week," said Marsch, whose side then face Everton the following week.

"It's our biggest rival and we just have to focus on that."

Forest manager Steve Cooper admitted his side had won without playing well.

"For us the first half was some really important individual moments which ended up being pivotal because the performance didn't hit the heights of what we are with and without the ball," he said.

"We'll need to learn from that.