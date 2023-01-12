Jesse Marsch has urged the football authorities to do more about attacking players being "bullied" out of English football.

Leeds United expect to be without Crysencio Summerville for a month after the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at Cardiff City.

Joel Bagan picked up a yellow card for the challenge, and later received another.

But Marsch thinks the harsh treatment of flair players is typical across the board in English football.

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

"It's a little bit of a talking point between Cree and WIlly (Gnonto) specifically," he said. "Opponents have tried to bully them because they have a hard time containing them specifically and frankly I don't think that referees have protected them well enough.

"I would like to see the referees protect attacking players more, so we're a little disappointed that Cree will be out. He's hopeful it will be quicker than a month but that's what the prognosis is right now."

But Marsch says he has tried not get too involved with discussions with referees outside of games, who now have a new boss in former Rotherham referee Howard Webb.

"I have tried to eliminate most discussions about the referees or with the referees that's either in the media or behind behind closed doors," he said. "Just because I'm I haven't found it to be very useful.

"The different leagues I've been at internally there's been discussion within the referee ranks about protecting attacking players.

"I think the biggest thing they've that's been done here in England that makes it different than a lot of leagues is the automatic three-game ban for straight reds, which I think is a good thing.

"But there's also just managing it in the match to make sure that you know the players that most fans come to see have the best chance of being on the pitch."

Patrick Bamford will be in the squad for Friday's Premier League match at Aston Villa but Luis Sinisterra is not yet ready to return.

