Former Watford coach Javi Gracia as emerged as a strong candidate to be put in charge of Leeds United.

Last week caretaker Michael Skubala was told he would lead the first team for a third and fourth match but a defeat at Premier League relegation rivals Everton has increased the urgency for clarity. Game No 4 is at home to Southampton, who moved to within a point of Leeds by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The Saints are also managerless.

Travelling supporters at Goodison Park showed their displeasure towards the board and director of football Victor Orta in the 1-0 defeat.

LEADING CANDIDATE: Former Watford coach Javi Gracia

The ownership’s response to chants for Jesse Marsch to be sacked at Nottingham Forest – leading to his dismissal the next day without a replacement seemingly lined up – and their backtracking after initial talks with former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder about the interim job went down like a lead balloon shows they are not immune to adverse fan reactions.

If not effusive, the initial response to Gracia seems to have been more positive.

Even before reports talks had opened between Leeds and Gracia, he was backed down to favourite with most bookmakers on Monday.

The odds on former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez had also been slashed over the weekend.

Gracia has managed in Spain, Greece, Russia and most recently Qatar but his most relevant experience is 66 matches with Watford, who he guided away from relegation in 2018 and led to the following year's FA Cup final.

The Hornets lost the showpiece 6-0 to Manchester City so when they were bottom with one point at the start of the following September, the Vicarage Road board showed their usual impatience.

Gracia has managed Valencia and Malaga, who he led to consecutive top ten finished in La Liga, but was relegated with Osasuna.

The former Rubin Kazan coach led Al Sadd to consecutive Saudi Arabian titles after replacing Xavi bit left his contract early after the second of them.