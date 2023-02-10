Marcelo Gallardo is said to have ruled himself out of the running to be the next coach of Leeds United because he prefers not to take a job in mid-season and has concerns about not speaking English.

The three-time South American coach of the year is one of the names linked with the Premier League club since the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Leeds were hoping to make a quick appointment but the process has proved more difficult than expected. In the meantime, caretaker coach Michael Skubala oversaw an encouraging 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday, and will take charge of the reverse fixture on Sunday.

Gallardo is out of work but TyC Sports in Argentina are reporting he would prefer to start a new job in the summer so he can help reshape the squad.

HIGHLY-RATED: River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo

Leeds director of football Victor Orta signed three senior players and teenage centre-back Diogo Monteiro in January, with Spain defender Diego Llorente leaving on a loan with a view to Roma making the deal permanent. Georginio Rutter was signed for a club record £35m fee and it is understood Weston McKennie's loan from Juventus has an option for Leeds to make it permanent at a similar price.

Six days after the transfer window shut, Marsch was sacked.

Gallardo does not speak fluent English. Fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa was one of Leeds' most successful managers despite not having a strong grasp of English and there are coaches worldwide who use translators, but the 47-year-old would rather not go down the route.

He has other options with the website claiming he recently turned down an offer to be Ajax's technical director, and that Sevilla are interested in making him their new coach.