Leeds United 'concerned' Chelsea could make move for Brazilian target as midfielder 'closing in' on exit

Leeds United’s return to competitive action is less than two weeks away as they prepare to host Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28.

The Whites take on La Liga side Real Sociedad at Elland Road on Friday night as they continue their preparations for the return of the Premier League later this month. Last week, Jesse Marsch’s side beat Elche CF 2-1 following a week-long training camp in Spain.

The transfer window is almost upon us as Leeds are tipped to carry out some business in January. With the rumour mil continuing to swirl, we have rounded up the latest gossip from Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunha concern

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Matheus Cunha of Brazil in action during the international friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition for the player was expected next month. He worked with Jesse Marsch at Leipzig before joining Hertha Berlin in 2020. He has eight international caps for Brazil but missed out on a place in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar after failing to play a complete 90 minutes in a league game for his club side this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klich departure edges close

DC United are ‘closing in’ on the signing of Mateusz Klich. Reports in the USA and Poland last week claimed that a potential deal was in the advanced stages. Now, according to mlssoccer.com, a deal is close as Wayne Rooney looks to strengthen his midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Klich missed out on a place in the Poland squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having earned 41 caps for his country since his debut in 2011. He has become a bit-part player under Jesse Marsch this term and has not started in any of the Whites’ Premier League games.

Advertisement Hide Ad