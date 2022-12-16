Leeds United 'concerned' Chelsea could make move for Brazilian target as midfielder 'closing in' on exit

The Whites take on La Liga side Real Sociedad at Elland Road on Friday night as they continue their preparations for the return of the Premier League later this month. Last week, Jesse Marsch’s side beat Elche CF 2-1 following a week-long training camp in Spain.
The transfer window is almost upon us as Leeds are tipped to carry out some business in January. With the rumour mil continuing to swirl, we have rounded up the latest gossip from Elland Road.
Cunha concern
Leeds are reportedly ‘concerned’ that Chelsea could hijack their pursuit of Atletico Madrid man Matheus Cunha, according to the Evening Standard. Earlier this week it emerged the Whites held a “serious interest” in the Brazilian international.
Competition for the player was expected next month. He worked with Jesse Marsch at Leipzig before joining Hertha Berlin in 2020. He has eight international caps for Brazil but missed out on a place in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar after failing to play a complete 90 minutes in a league game for his club side this term.
Klich departure edges close
DC United are ‘closing in’ on the signing of Mateusz Klich. Reports in the USA and Poland last week claimed that a potential deal was in the advanced stages. Now, according to mlssoccer.com, a deal is close as Wayne Rooney looks to strengthen his midfield.
Klich missed out on a place in the Poland squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having earned 41 caps for his country since his debut in 2011. He has become a bit-part player under Jesse Marsch this term and has not started in any of the Whites’ Premier League games.
He has featured in 15 per cent of Leeds’ Premier League minutes, after starting 26 times last season and in 28 games during the 2020-21 campaign. The midfielder was a second-half substitute on Thursday as Leeds beat Elche CF 2-1 in a friendly in Spain, with Klich netting an 88th-minute winner.