Leeds United confirm permanent £20m departure of winger Luis Sinisterra to Premier League club AFC Bournemouth in a short statement
Sinisterra has joined the Cherries for a reported £20m fee after agreeing a deal with United.
Sinisterra, 24, has made 17 appearances for the Cherries after joining them on loan in September, scoring three goals.
The Colombian international joined Leeds from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2022 on a five-year deal. The fee was £21m.
A clause was inserted into the loan deal, which gave Bournemouth the option to turn Sinisterra’s move into a permanent transfer, should they wish to.
A separate deal has been subsequently reached between both clubs, not related to the loan clause.
In a way of guaranteeing Leeds funds, the Cherries have committed to paying £20million for Sinisterra now, a lower figure than it would have cost them to turn the loan permanent in the summer.
A statement announcing the transfer by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm Luis Sinisterra has joined AFC Bournemouth in a permanent deal, for an
undisclosed fee.”
Jaidon Anthony went to Leeds on a season-long loan in the autumn as part of the Sinisterra loan deal, but that move is not affected by developments.
There is no buy option as part of that deal.