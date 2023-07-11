LEEDS UNITED have confirmed the appointment of Ed Wootten as goalkeeping coach with the Englishman reuniting with Daniel Farke following a successful spell at Norwich City.

Wootten had been with the Canaries since 2015, having initially started out at Carrow Road in the academy set-up.

He was appointed into a first-team role in the summer of 2017 and was part of the backroom set-up at the Canaries during two promotion winning campaigns in 2018/19 and 2020/21 under Farke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wootten has replaced Marcos Abad at Elland Road, with the Spaniard leaving after six years at the club.

Ed Wootten, who has joined Leeds United as goalkeeping coach after leaving Norwich City. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

United named Farke as manager early last week, with Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John appointed to his backroom team.

Former Huddersfield Town head of goalkeeping Paul Clements will replace Wootten at Norwich.