Wootten had been with the Canaries since 2015, having initially started out at Carrow Road in the academy set-up.
He was appointed into a first-team role in the summer of 2017 and was part of the backroom set-up at the Canaries during two promotion winning campaigns in 2018/19 and 2020/21 under Farke.
Wootten has replaced Marcos Abad at Elland Road, with the Spaniard leaving after six years at the club.
United named Farke as manager early last week, with Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John appointed to his backroom team.
Former Huddersfield Town head of goalkeeping Paul Clements will replace Wootten at Norwich.
Leeds face Manchester United in a friendly in Oslo on Wednesday.