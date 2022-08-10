Leeds United contracts for youngsters Darryl Ombang, Charlie Allen and Jeremiah Mullen

Leeds United youngsters Charlie Allen, Darryl Ombang and Jeremiah Mullen have signed contracts with the Elland Road club.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:12 am

Mullen's contract runs until the summer of 2025, whilst Ombang and Allen have committed for the next two years.

Signed from Linfield for an undisclosed fee, versatile midfielder Allen has been with the club for two years, and featured in the Football league Trophy side last season.

IMPROVED DEAL: Midfielder Charlie Allen

The 18-year-old's is an improved contract having initially joined on a three-year deal.

Ombang is a n England Under-17 goalkeeper who signed at the start of last season and has been part of the Whites' under-18s team. He started the new Premier League 2 campaign in goal for the Under-21s at Derby County.

Mullen, a year older than Ombang at 18, is a ball-playing centre-back who was an ever-present in the Football League Trophy last season.

YOUTH INTERNATIONAL: Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang
BALL-PLAYER: Jeremiah Mullen is a cultured defender
