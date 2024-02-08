Leeds United could be doled out double Daniel delight as Championship award contenders are named
The Whites suffered three consecutive away defeats either side of Christmas to spread a few nerves about their promotions hopes, but have started 2024 with a perfect league record.
Leeds won all four January Championship games with a 9-1 goal difference.
James was a big part of it, scoring three January goals and being credited with three assists before picking up a hip flexor injury in the victory over Norwich City.
It is why he is up against Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker, Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.
For Farke it could be his second managerial award in three months but as with his team’s bid for automatic promotion, he faces stiff competition from the Saints.
Russell Martin's side are unbeaten in the league since September, so it is no surprise to see him in the reckoning, even if his side did drop points in one of their three matches.
Coventry City's former Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United manager Mark Robins and Plymouth Argyle's Ian Foster are the other contenders.
The January winners will be named on Friday.
