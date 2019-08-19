Leeds United could pay 'added costs' for attacker, Ex-Middlesbrough boss eager to hold Huddersfield talks, Sheffield Wednesday star considers future - Championship transfer gossip

The transfer window may well be closed - but that hasn't prevented our Yorkshire clubs from hitting the headlines.

Here are the latest batch of Championship rumours from around the web. Scroll and click through the pages to see who the our clubs and their second-tier rivals have been linked with:

1. Oxford United want Reading winger Reading winger Garath McCleary is wanted by Oxford United, however no deal is close yet. (Reading Chronicle) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jones fails to rule out free agent signings Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has refused to rule out signing free agents with ex-Blackpool defenderDonervon Daniels training with the club. (Luton Today) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Huddersfield consider Rowatt and Eustace Huddersfield Town are considering former Derby and Birmingham manager Gary Rowett and QPR assistant John Eustace for the vacant managerial role. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo

4. But Hudson wants it.. Terriers caretaker manager Mark Hudson has admitted he wants to take charge of the club on a permament basis. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

View more