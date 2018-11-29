Leeds United deal to be hijacked by Celtic and Arsenal, Middlesbrough summer target hits out, Norwich City striker nearing exit door - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United will face competition from Celtic, Arsenal and Fulham as they weight up a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. (Daily Mirror)

And Leeds are said to be leading contenders in the race to sign Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne. The rest of the pack includes Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County. (HITC via LeedsLive)

Norwich City have agreed to loan striker Nelson Oliveira on loan to Besiktas with a view to making it a permanent transfer in the summer. (Fotosport)

Middlesbrough can make Jordan Hugill's loan a permanent after West Ham United inserted a £6million option within the 26-year-old's loan agreement. (Claret and Hugh)

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough summer target Jed Wallace says some people put “two and two together” after a unsuccessful bid from Boro led to a dip in the winger's form. (News At Den)

Aberdeen want Graeme Shinnie to sign a new contract ahead of the January window. In the summer, the centre-midfielder was linked with a move to Bristol City. (Evening Express)