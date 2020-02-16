Leeds United dedicate victory against Bristol City to under-fire Kiko Casilla

Liam Cooper was delighted with the way Kiko Casilla blocked out the “noise” around Leeds United to claim his first clean sheet since mid-December.

The goalkeeper’s position in the team has come under increasing scrutiny after a string of costly errors during a difficult run of results for the Whites.

Luke Ayling celebrates his opening goal for Leeds United against Bristol City. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But coach Marcelo Bielsa has stood by the Spaniard and with the Elland Road crowd voicing their support on Saturday, Cooper’s defence protected him, limiting Bristol City to one shot on target in a crucial 1-0 win.

“I’m delighted for him, absolutely delighted for him,” said the central defender. “He’s come in for a bit of stick.

“He’s a confident lad. That clean sheet was for him, he deserves it.

“He never changes the way he plays and he’s a great lad. We’re absolutely buzzing for him.”

After a run of two victories in 12 matches, the three points felt significant, and sounded it with the way the crowd greeted the full-time whistle. Their mood was further lifted by Fulham’s surprise 3-0 defeat at home to Barnsley, and with Preston North End also losing, and Nottingham Forest and Brentford drawing, Leeds opened a three-point gap to the play-off places.

Cooper, though, is focused only on his own team, and determined not to get distracted by the panic that can surround their dropped points.

“We just concentrate on ourselves,” he insisted. “Too many people get wrapped up in points and other teams. We’ve got to look after ourselves and we will do that.

“It (the talk of Leeds “blowing up” in their promotion push) is noise. We can only look after what’s in there (the dressing room), forget everything outside. I said a few weeks ago that you’re only one pass away from getting a hammering.

“To say we’re tired and burnt out is nonsense. If you saw the running stats you would see there’s no such thing as a blowout. We run so much every single game and that’s the way it’s got to be.

“Sometimes it can be hard to block out the noise but you’ve got to be a certain type of player to play for this club. It’s a club with big expectations and you see from the performances on Saturday, to a man we were unbelievable, we never stopped running and trying to score that next goal. That’s the way it’s got to be.

“This club’s been starved of top-flight football for so long for whatever reason and we have a real chance, so we have to hold onto that. You put it to the back of your head but you hold onto it.

“It is life-changing and it could be unbelievable for the city and our club so we’ve just got to keep going.”

Cooper did, however, concede what an important victory it was, albeit it could and should have been bigger. Two of Leeds’ 21 shots hit the crossbar, and Daniel Bentley pulled off an amazing fingertip save to deny Helder Costa what looked a certain goal.

“It’s a massive win after the run we have been on,” acknowledged Cooper.

“We know this place can be unbelievable when it’s rocking and the fans have stuck with us and it’s nice to give them a performance and a win.

“We have seen so many games like that at Elland Road this season and as a defender it can get frustrating sometimes when the chances aren’t going in but the lads put one away (through Luke Ayling) and we had a lead, and that forces Bristol to come out a bit more.

“We had a lot of chances and for me the clean sheet is massive. That’s the first one in 12 (Championship) games and it’s unbelievable for us.

“I’d love to be 4-0 up at some point in the season. I suppose it’s the Leeds way, we keep you on the edge of your seats, but the boys work so hard every day, finishing and we have so many different finishing drills and it will come.”

