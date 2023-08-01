All Sections
Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell ends speculation over potential moves to Glasgow Rangers and Premier League by signing new deal with Championship club

HOMEGROWN Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new four-year deal - keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:57 BST

The 20-year-old had reportedly been on the radar of a couple of unnamed Premier League clubs, with SPL giants Glasgow Rangers also linked with a loan move.

But Cresswell, part of England under-21s' victorious European Under-21 Championship winning squad, has now committed his future to Leeds.

The centre-half, who progressed through the youth ranks, spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall and is now focusing his attentions on gaining a place in the heart of the United line-up after his return to Yorkshire and with his future now resolved.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has signed a new deal until the summer of 2027. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has signed a new deal until the summer of 2027. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.
Speaking last week, he said: "I've already had a year in the Champ so I know what the league is about.

"Hopefully I can bring that experience to the squad and really push on this season. Me, personally, I feel fit, healthy and the squad feels fit and healthy as well. It's a strong squad.

"There's a lot of places up for grabs and each and every one of us will be fighting for that start, come Cardiff.

"But individually it's just about me doing what I can and seeing if I can make that team next Sunday."

Cresswell made 28 appearances for Millwall last term, having made his senior Leeds debut in September 2020.

He followed up with six appearances in 2021-22, including five in the Premier League.

