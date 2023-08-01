HOMEGROWN Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new four-year deal - keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 20-year-old had reportedly been on the radar of a couple of unnamed Premier League clubs, with SPL giants Glasgow Rangers also linked with a loan move.

But Cresswell, part of England under-21s' victorious European Under-21 Championship winning squad, has now committed his future to Leeds.

The centre-half, who progressed through the youth ranks, spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall and is now focusing his attentions on gaining a place in the heart of the United line-up after his return to Yorkshire and with his future now resolved.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who has signed a new deal until the summer of 2027. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Speaking last week, he said: "I've already had a year in the Champ so I know what the league is about.

"Hopefully I can bring that experience to the squad and really push on this season. Me, personally, I feel fit, healthy and the squad feels fit and healthy as well. It's a strong squad.

"There's a lot of places up for grabs and each and every one of us will be fighting for that start, come Cardiff.

"But individually it's just about me doing what I can and seeing if I can make that team next Sunday."

Cresswell made 28 appearances for Millwall last term, having made his senior Leeds debut in September 2020.