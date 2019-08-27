Leeds United dominate midfield, Sheffield United's record signing leads the line and Doncaster Rovers well represented - Team of the Week
Leeds United have assumed the hegemony in our weekly selection with four representatives in our XI, with Doncaster Rovers boasting two.
Here is your line-up for Yorkshire's Team of the Week - in a 3-4-3 formation:
1. GOALKEEPER
Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town).'The Town loanee from Liverpool made a couple of fine saves and despite being beaten twice, could still reflect on a sound enough afternoon against Reading.
2. DEFENDER
Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers)'Lion-hearted performance full of authority and maturity against a very handy Lincoln side. Will have done the loan defenders confidence no harm at all.
3. DEFENDER
Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City)'Strong as an ox in the heart of a City backline, which has conceded just two league goals in five league matches. Displayed his leadership qualities. Only blot was the hosts painful late concession.
4. DEFENDER
Ben White (Leeds United)'Pontus who? Immaculate performance at Stoke with the loan player having slotted into the Leeds backline in thoroughly seamless fashion. Calm, unruffled and classy.
