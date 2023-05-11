LEEDS UNITED duo Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi, Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison and Middlesbrough loanee Aaron Ramsey have been named in England squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina later this month.

Head coach Ian Foster has picked a 23-man squad with the Yoing Lions facing Tunisia, Uruguay and Iraq in their group stage games later this month.

The squad contains 16 players who won the Under-19 Euro champions under Foster in Slovakia last summer.

Ramsey is currently receiving treatment at parent club Aston Villa after picking up an ankle injury in Boro's home game with Norwich City last month.

Mateo Joseph. Picture: Steve Riding

All told, four players are currently with clubs involved in the EFL play-off games. Those players will link up with the England squad once their involvement in those games has concluded.

One of them is Coventry City's Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who spent the first half of 2022-23 on loan at Rotherham United before returning to parent club Arsenal and heading back out to the Midlands.

Ex-Hull City loanee Harvey Vale is also in the party.

England kick-off on May 22 against Tunisia in Buenos Aires and then face Uruguay three days later in the Argentine capital.

The final group match with Iraq takes place on May 28.

Squad. Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

Defenders: Callum Doyle (Coventry City, loan from Manchester City), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), Bashir Humphreys (Paderborn, loan from Chelsea), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry City, loan from Arsenal), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Imari Samuels (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur), Sam Edozie (Southampton), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough, loan from Aston Villa), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Harvey Vale (Chelsea).