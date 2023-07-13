Leeds United exodus to continue with Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen set to complete moves to Al Rayyan and Roma

THE exodus of big-earning players from Leeds United is to continue apace with Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen in the process of finalising moves away from Elland Road.

Rodrigo is poised to complete a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan after a deal was agreed between both clubs.

The 32-year-old, a former record signing when he joined Leeds for £27m in 2020, can leave the club for £3m due to a release clause inserted in his contract in the event of relegation.

The future of the Spanish international – who had 12 months left on his contract with the club - has been the subject of intense speculation during the close season.

Leeds United's Spanish international striker Rodrigo, who is set to join Qatari outfit Al Rayyan. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

A host of sides linked with moves including Everton, Fulham, Spanish giants Real Madrid and fellow La Liga side Seville, who appointed Victor Orta as their director of football last month.

Meanwhile, Danish international Kristensen is poised to seal a season-long loan move to Serie A side Roma, where he will join United colleague Diego Llorente for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign.

Kristensen did not travel with the rest of the United squad for the friendly with Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joined the club on a five-year contract from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Leeds are clearing the decks of high-earning players following the club's demotion to the Championship at the end of last season.

USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Robin Koch has headed back to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in another loan arrangement.

Spanish international midfielder Marc Roca is poised to return to his homeland and join Real Betis, again on loan.

Roca signed for Leeds from Bayern Munich last summer on a four-year deal.

Outward activity has also seen forward Tyler Roberts join Birmingham City on a permanent basis, while Weston McKennie returned to Juventus following the conclusion of his loan deal.

Leeds had been linked with a number of players on the incoming front, including Swansea striker Joel Piroe, former United defender Charlie Taylor and