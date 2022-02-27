Marcelo Bielsa sacked by Leeds United as Whites explain decision to part with fan favourite

The Argentinian transformed the Elland Road club during his time in charge, leading them back into the Premier League after 16 years away, but with the club dropping to within two points of the relegation zone having played more games than those below, the board have acted. They plan to announce a replacement on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement explaining the decision, chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

FINAL GAME: Marcelo Bielsa is deep in thought during Leeds United's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

CHAMPIONS: Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds United to the Football League title and back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence

The high point of his time saw Bielsa lead the Whites to ninth in the Premier League with a thrilling brand of football. But they conceded 20 goals in his final five matches, losing the last four heavily as severe injury problems and some of the weaknesses which were strengths in the good times hurt them badly.

Although there were no chants for Bielsa to go, the team was booed off the field at half-time and full-time during his final match in charge, a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The last three defeats have come at the hands of high-calibre opposition, but momentum only appears to have been going in one direction after six matches without a win.

The club would surely have been hoping to delay a change until the end of the season when Bielsa's contract expired, but events on the field have hurtled out of their control, putting Leeds in real danger of relegation. Before heavy defeats to Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs in the space of seven days, Leeds also lost to relegation rivals Everton and Newcastle United in February.

Everton, in 17th, are a point behind Leeds with two games in hand and 18th-placed Burnley are a further point back, also with two games in hand.

POPULAR FIGURE: Marcelo Bielsa's football and humanity made him a hugely popular figure in Leeds but results ultimately caught up with him

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is favourite to be Bielsa's permanent successor, although other names floated in recent weeks included Huddersfield Town's Carlos Corberan - whose previous job was as the Whites' under-23 coach and one of Bielsa's Elland Road assistants - and former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who succeeded Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao.

Such a popular figure on the terraces, Bielsa's exit has inevitably provoked anger towards the club's decision-makers but they were clearly wary that the price of relegation from the Premier League is huge, and Leeds's plans to expand their stadium hang on them consolidating their place in it. The San Francisco 49ers having a growing shareholding and therefore influence on the club and their feelings will have been considered as well as those of Radrizzani.

For Leeds to have initially attracted Bielsa as their manager in the summer of 2018 was a huge coup given his worldwide reputation. He has inspired a host of top managers such as Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino with a thrilling brand of football which won more plaudits than silverware.

He was given great autonomy at Leeds, and played a big role in updating the infrastructure of the Thorp Arch training ground, as well as imposing a unique, physically-demanding and hugely entertaining style of play on the club's junior teams.

Director of football spoke of how "Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before," drawing attention to "a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team."

There are plans for a more permanent tribute to Bielsa at Elland Road.

The love he was shown by fans was reciprocated in his dedication to the club he served longer than any other in a nomadic coaching career. Despite offending English footballing sensibilities and breaking its rules when Leeds were caught spying on a Derby County training session in January 2019, Bielsa was by and large an extremely principled manager who would always try to give a fair assessment of matches and referees, and who called on numerous occasions for those within the game to be paid less to allow for fewer matches of a higher quality.

In November 2019 he and his team won FIFA's fair play award for their sportsmanship in allowing Aston Villa a "free" goal after Leeds went ahead in their Championship game when a visiting player was down injured.

The club humoured his habit of only agreeing one-year contracts which tended only to be extended deep into pre-season after lengthy negotiations but there were signs in recent weeks that their patience was just eroding slightly and they were testing the water to move on in the summer as ultimately many of the strengths behind his success at Leeds also proved to be weaknesses.

Former United States of America midfielder Marsch is regarded as one of football's more progressive coaches and has come through the Red Bull network founded on similar pressing principles to those used by Bielsa.

After starting out with Montreal Impact, the now-48-year-old had spells at Red Bull's New York, Salzburg and Leipzig franchises.

His most recent and high-profile posting was short-lived, sacked in December 21 games into his maiden season with Leipzig, but has done little to damage his standing within the game.