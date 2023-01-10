Leeds United FA Cup replay date with Cardiff City set as broadcasters make their choices

Leeds United have confirmed their FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff City will take place on Wednesday January 18, kick off at 7:45pm.

Incredibly, it will be the first FA Cup game played at Elland Road since 2016.

Like the original game, the replay will be shown live on ITV, although in this case it has been downgraded from the main channel to ITV4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds came from 2-0 down at the Cardiff City Stadium to claim a 2-2 draw. Had goalscorer Rodrgio not missed a penalty, they would have recorded their first win in the competition for six years.

TURNING POINT: Rodrigo pulls a goal back for Leeds United at the Cardiff City Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be at non-league Boreham Wood or League One Accrington Stanley in round four. Those teams will replay on the Tuesday.