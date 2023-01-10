Leeds United FA Cup replay date with Cardiff City set as broadcasters make their choices

Incredibly, it will be the first FA Cup game played at Elland Road since 2016.
Like the original game, the replay will be shown live on ITV, although in this case it has been downgraded from the main channel to ITV4.
Leeds came from 2-0 down at the Cardiff City Stadium to claim a 2-2 draw. Had goalscorer Rodrgio not missed a penalty, they would have recorded their first win in the competition for six years.
The winners will be at non-league Boreham Wood or League One Accrington Stanley in round four. Those teams will replay on the Tuesday.
The other televised replay will be between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, also on Tuesday. That game will be shown on BBC1.