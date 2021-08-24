Leeds United fans caught up in cup fever as Elland Road is a sell-out for League Cup second round clash against Crewe Alexandra

CUP FEVER: Elland Road is set to host a capacity crowd for tonight's fixture with Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Getty Images.

Sitting out the first round, this is the stage those not involved in Europe join in, but often reluctantly.

What approach Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa will take is not entirely clear, but it would be no great surprise if he rolled out his reserves against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, as he did when the Whites lost on penalties at home to Hull City at this stage last year.

Their cup record under the Argentinian is dire - played eight, won just two. January’s televised 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Crawley Town was a nadir.

GAME TIME: Rodrigo could feature for Leeds United this evening. Picture: Getty Images.

This season has started with a point from two matches, so you might think a cup visit from League One opposition would be a hard sell. There is not a ticket to be had, with the club so concerned kick-off might be delayed they have urged supporters to pick up tickets by noon today if possible.

The combination of fans, who in captain Liam Cooper’s words, have been “starved of football”, and the optimism created by Bielsa and his players will once more be on show on Elland Road terraces that were a whirl of yellow flags and a cacophony of noise before Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

Nearly 10,000 tickets for Tuesday's game were sold that afternoon to supporters on a high.

Leeds have assembled such a squad now that even 11 changes will see quality players on the field. Record signing Rodrigo faced Hull last September and with only 45 minutes under his belt so far this season, there must be every chance he will be wheeled out again.

Substituted at Old Trafford, pushed behind Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts by a minor muscle problem his coach said he could have played with, he will have a point to prove.