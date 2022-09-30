Leeds United fans facing travel nightmare after kick-off time confirmed for Liverpool clash at Anfield
Leeds United’s trip to Anfield has been confirmed as a 7.45pm kick-off on October 29 – with the last train back to West Yorkshire leaving during the second half.
The clash was selected for coverage by Sky Sports and originally due to be played on Sunday, October 30 but was moved back to the previous day following the confirmation of Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures.
With BT Sport holding the UK rights to the 12.30pm TV slot and with Sky already showing a fixture at 5.30pm – a later slot has been chosen to allow the game to be broadcast.
However, the kick-off slot means Leeds fans travelling by train to Liverpool Lime Street cannot travel home by rail, with the last train back to West Yorkshire leaving Merseyside at 9.08pm.
Most Popular
Leeds United Supporters Trust hit out at the kick off time, stating on social media: “Another ridiculous change to the KO time, especially fans relying on public transport.”
The Football Supporters Association has said they will take the issue to the Premier League directly.
A spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We meet regularly with the Premier League and we will let them know just how frustrated fans are with these late changes.
"There's a merry-go-round of poor scheduling by broadcasters, supporter group complaints and lack of Premier League action."