Leeds United fans facing travel nightmare after kick-off time confirmed for Liverpool fixture at Anfield
Leeds United’s trip to Anfield has been confirmed as a 7.45pm kick-off on October 29 – with the last train back to West Yorkshire leaving during the second half.
The clash was selected for coverage by Sky Sports and originally due to be played on Sunday, October 30 but was moved back to the previous day following the confirmation of Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures.
With BT Sport holding the UK rights to the 12.30pm TV slot and with Sky already showing a fixture at 5.30pm – a later slot has been chosen to allow the game to be broadcast.
However, the kick-off slot means Leeds fans travelling by train to Liverpool Lime Street cannot travel home by rail, with the last train back to West Yorkshire leaving Merseyside at 9.08pm.
Most Popular
One Whites fan noted: “Oh dear me. What could possibly go wrong. No trains back to Leeds either. Good old sky tv. Putting fans last since 1992.”
Another said: “But football is for fans! This is shocking.”
Leeds have lost three and drawn one of their four games against Liverpool since returning to the top flight.