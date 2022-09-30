Leeds United fans facing travel nightmare after kick-off time confirmed for Liverpool fixture at Anfield

The clash was selected for coverage by Sky Sports and originally due to be played on Sunday, October 30 but was moved back to the previous day following the confirmation of Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures.

With BT Sport holding the UK rights to the 12.30pm TV slot and with Sky already showing a fixture at 5.30pm – a later slot has been chosen to allow the game to be broadcast.

However, the kick-off slot means Leeds fans travelling by train to Liverpool Lime Street cannot travel home by rail, with the last train back to West Yorkshire leaving Merseyside at 9.08pm.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool with Luke Ayling of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield on February 23, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One Whites fan noted: “Oh dear me. What could possibly go wrong. No trains back to Leeds either. Good old sky tv. Putting fans last since 1992.”

Another said: “But football is for fans! This is shocking.”