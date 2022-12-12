Leeds United fans invited to get up close to players at open training session at Elland Road

Leeds United fans starved of seeing their beloved stars will get the chance to see them up close and personal at an open training session ahead of the Premier League return.

Fans are being invited down to Elland Road on Tuesday 20th December to watch Jesse Marsch and his players prepare for their final mid-season friendly with Monaco the following evening.

Leeds haven’t played since Saturday November 12 - a 4-3 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur – due to the Premier League’s long break for the World Cup.

They are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, December 28, when they host champions Manchester City.

Rodrigo looks happy there's an open training session at Elland Road next week. (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Next Tuesday’s event, which begins at 5pm, will be free entry for all season ticket holders and members. The concourse and turnstiles will open on the East Stand Lower only, from 4pm.

The open training session is being held in aid of Mission Christmas.

A club statement read: “We are asking all supporters who attend, if they are able to do so, to either donate to Mission Christmas through bucket collections, or bring a gift which can go directly to a child in the area on Christmas Day.

“Mission Christmas is a campaign set up by Cash For Kids, designed to help Santa reach children living in poverty. The charity is in place for the children that need it most across the UK.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United has been away at the World Cup with United States (Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“The club have worked closely with the charity for a number of years and will now do so once again, with players and staff offering their support through a significant contribution.

"Along the concourse at the Open Training we will have a 360 degree photo booth to use, face painters, a popular balloon modeller, club legends playing dizzy penalties and meeting fans, as well as our famous mascot Kop Cat going round to see you all!

"The Leeds United Superstore will also remain open all day and close late in the evening, for any of your own remaining Christmas shopping.

"Thousands of children across the region wake up to no presents on Christmas Day. At Leeds United, we want to ensure that number is significantly reduced and joy can be brought

to as many young faces as possible.

