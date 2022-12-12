Leeds United fans invited to get up close to players at open training session at Elland Road

Fans are being invited down to Elland Road on Tuesday 20th December to watch Jesse Marsch and his players prepare for their final mid-season friendly with Monaco the following evening.
Leeds haven’t played since Saturday November 12 - a 4-3 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur – due to the Premier League’s long break for the World Cup.
They are back in Premier League action on Wednesday, December 28, when they host champions Manchester City.
Next Tuesday’s event, which begins at 5pm, will be free entry for all season ticket holders and members. The concourse and turnstiles will open on the East Stand Lower only, from 4pm.
The open training session is being held in aid of Mission Christmas.
A club statement read: “We are asking all supporters who attend, if they are able to do so, to either donate to Mission Christmas through bucket collections, or bring a gift which can go directly to a child in the area on Christmas Day.
“Mission Christmas is a campaign set up by Cash For Kids, designed to help Santa reach children living in poverty. The charity is in place for the children that need it most across the UK.
“The club have worked closely with the charity for a number of years and will now do so once again, with players and staff offering their support through a significant contribution.
"Along the concourse at the Open Training we will have a 360 degree photo booth to use, face painters, a popular balloon modeller, club legends playing dizzy penalties and meeting fans, as well as our famous mascot Kop Cat going round to see you all!
"The Leeds United Superstore will also remain open all day and close late in the evening, for any of your own remaining Christmas shopping.
"Thousands of children across the region wake up to no presents on Christmas Day. At Leeds United, we want to ensure that number is significantly reduced and joy can be brought
to as many young faces as possible.
"Mobile tickets will be issued for entry. Season Ticket Holders and Members can secure up to 10 free tickets for the event, but must claim their ticket in advance and online only.”