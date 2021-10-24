Leeds United fans praised by Marcelo Bielsa for their role in rescuing draw with Wolves

On the pitch, the introduction of Joe Gelhardt proved the catalyst to a stirring rally in the last 15 minutes at Elland Road, with the teenager winning a penalty which was converted in the fourth minute of stoppage time by Rodrigo to earn a point in a 1-1 draw.

Fellow teen Cryscenio Summerville, brought on for the injured Raphinha after 54 minutes, also made a positive contribution with the raucous backing of home fans also helping to inspire Leeds in a dramatic finale.

It ensured the hosts ended a ‘sad week’ – as Bielsa put it – in rousing fashion.

Fans of Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Bielsa said: “I received something that was written to me from Chile and it reminded me of a song that the fans in that country sing that says when a team is not playing well, the more you have to shout because that makes them win.

“And in the moment when the team most needed it, the public had a decisive presence, so that message that I received from a country that I love a lot like Chile was evoked in the game (on Saturday).

“It was a step forward compared to the game last week, it (Southampton game) was a performance without shine and this performance looked a lot more like what the team is capable of.”

On the impact of Gelhardt in a forward role, he added: “He got the penalty and he had options to score one or perhaps two goals.

Fans celebrate as Leeds United rescure a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“And I have the impression that he, alongside Rodrigo in the second half, created enough chances to win the game.”