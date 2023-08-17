LEEDS UNITED have accepted a £150,000 fine imposed by the Football Association following homophobic chanting by a section of supporters in the Premier League game against Brighton at Elland Road in March.

Chants were heard from some fans in the South Stand, which led to a subsequent statement from the club's LGBTQ+ Marching Out Together condemning the homophobia.

The group claimed there were a “number of reports of blatantly homophobic chanting” during the game and also shared that it had been contacted by a Brighton fan who had been abused on leaving the match.

A statement from Leeds, accepting the fine, said: "Leeds United accepts the £150,000 fine imposed by the FA regarding homophobic chanting at our fixture with Brighton & Hove Albion in March.

"Over recent years we have worked hard to eradicate homophobia in our community with the launch of Marching Out Together, sponsorship of Leeds Pride and various activities in local schools.