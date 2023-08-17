Leeds United fined £150,000 by the Football Association following homophobic chants by a section of supporters in the Premier League game with Brighton in March
Chants were heard from some fans in the South Stand, which led to a subsequent statement from the club's LGBTQ+ Marching Out Together condemning the homophobia.
The group claimed there were a “number of reports of blatantly homophobic chanting” during the game and also shared that it had been contacted by a Brighton fan who had been abused on leaving the match.
A statement from Leeds, accepting the fine, said: "Leeds United accepts the £150,000 fine imposed by the FA regarding homophobic chanting at our fixture with Brighton & Hove Albion in March.
"Over recent years we have worked hard to eradicate homophobia in our community with the launch of Marching Out Together, sponsorship of Leeds Pride and various activities in local schools.
"Clearly our efforts have not been enough and we need to increase the work we are doing with our fanbase to ensure everyone is clear that any form of homophobia and discriminative chanting will not be accepted at Leeds United."