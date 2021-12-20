Leeds United fined £20,000 for failing to control their players at Chelsea

Leeds United have been fined £20,000 for the behaviour of their players after conceding a stoppage-time penalty at Chelsea.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 20th December 2021, 6:00 pm
PROTESTS: Leeds United players complain to Chris Kavanagh as he awards Chelsea a penalty

Leeds players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh to complain about his decision, backed up by video assistant referee Mike Dean, to give a penalty for Mateusz Klich's foul on Antonio Rudiger.

Read More

Read More
Premier League and EFL set to carry on through Covid-19 outbreak, but FA Cup rep...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jorginho converted the penalty, his second of the game, to hand the then-league leaders a narrow 3-2 win.

Leeds were charged after the match with failing to control their players.

Many commentators shared the Whites' view that it was a soft penalty.

JorginhoMike DeanChelseaMateusz Klich