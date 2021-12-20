Leeds United fined £20,000 for failing to control their players at Chelsea

Leeds players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh to complain about his decision, backed up by video assistant referee Mike Dean, to give a penalty for Mateusz Klich's foul on Antonio Rudiger.
Read More
Read MorePremier League and EFL set to carry on through Covid-19 outbreak, but FA Cup rep...
Jorginho converted the penalty, his second of the game, to hand the then-league leaders a narrow 3-2 win.
Leeds were charged after the match with failing to control their players.
Many commentators shared the Whites' view that it was a soft penalty.