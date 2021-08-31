Leeds United first teamer expected to leave in last gasp deal, Whites midfielder at centre of tug of war

The Brazilian has scored seven since arriving at Elland Road in October 2020 and, with nine assists to his name, he has set up more goals than any other player in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

He's quickly become a favourite of the fans who are entertained each week by his quick feet, silky skills and explosive pace.

At just 24 years of age, Raphinha continues to show enormous potential and his performances so far make the £17 million Leeds paid for him look like very smart business indeed.

But former Liverpool star Souness warned that the winger might not stick around for too long during Sky Sport's coverage of the Whites' visit to Turf Moor.

“I like him a lot,” he said.

“Anyone who dribbles gets you on the edge of your seat. He can do that, and he can deliver, AND he can score goals."

"Our football, as we know, is different to everyone else’s," the former Liverpool star said. "And he’s handled it easily."

"I think this boy’s extremely talented. He’s quick and he understands the game."

"It’s alright having people who can dribble, and get you on the edge of your seat, but he delivers in every sense.“

“I think this time next year, another big season from him, and some of the big guys will be sniffing.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Ryan Christie has agreed personal terms with Bournemouth despite a late bid from Burnley as the Cherries look to win the race for the Celtic star. (Football Insider)

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is in talks over a free transfer to Championship side Reading. (Football Insider)

Premier League side Burnley are interested in a loan deal for Bayern Munich and United States youth international Taylor Booth. (ESPN)

Newcastle United are not expected to complete the season-long loan signing of Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, despite earlier reports. (Telegraph) But talks are still ongoing between the two clubs, with Steve Bruce eager to wrap up a deal. (Sky Sports)