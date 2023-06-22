Leeds United fixtures: Whites start Championship return with televised game against Cardiff City

Leeds United will start life back in the Championship with a televised game at home to Cardiff City.

In what is no doubt a sign of things to come, their opening game of the campaign has been moved to 2.30pm on the opening Sunday of August so it can be shown live on Sky Sports.

It marks the start of a tough opening to the season for the managerless club, relegated from the Premier League in May.

If it is relevant, the last game of the season could be a cracker, with Southampton due at Elland Road for the May Day bank holiday game. Both teams will be determined to bounce straight back to the top flight next season.

August also sees a match against West Bromwich Albion, who at this stage look set to be managed by their old coach Carlos Corberan, linked with the vacant Elland Road job, followed by the long trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

September starts at home to another side who have come up from League One in Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls lost manager Darren Moore and his backroom staff this week.

Millwall and Hull City away, Watford at home and Southampton away complete a tough second month.

Leeds will spend Christmas week on the road, at Preston North End on Boxing Day, then West Bromwich Albion on the 29th, before hosting Birmingham City on New Year's Day. A repeat of their last game, a thrilling 5-4 win at St Andrew's in Christmas 2019, would be great.

TELEVISED START: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper

Good Friday will be spent in Watford, Easter Monday at home to Hull City.

Other Yorkshire derbies are Huddersfield Town at home on October 28, with the return on March 2, Rotherham United away on November 25 and at home on February 10, Middlesbrough at home on December 2 and away on April 20, and Sheffield Wednesday away on March 9.

Leeds are bound to feature heavily on television this season, so dates should be taken as no more than a rough guide at this stage.

August

6 Cardiff City H (2.30pm)

9 League Cup round one

12 Birmingham City A

19 West Bromwich Albion H

26 Ipswich Town A

30 League Cup round two

September

2 Sheffield Wednesday H

16 Millwall A

20 Hull City A (7.45pm)

23 Watford H

27 League Cup round three

30 Southampton A

October

4 Queens Park Rangers H (7.45pm)

7 Bristol City H

21 Norwich City A

25 Stoke City A (7.45pm)

28 Huddersfield Town H

November

1 League Cup round four

4 Leicester City A

11 Plymouth Argyle H

25 Rotherham United A

29 Swansea City H (7.45pm)

December

2 Middlesbrough H

9 Blackburn Rovers A

12 Sunderland A (7.45pm)

16 Coventry City H

20 League Cup round five

23 Ipswich Town H

26 Preston North End A

29 West Bromwich Albion A

January 2024

1 Birmingham City H

6 FA Cup round three

10 League Cup semi-final first leg

13 Cardiff City A

20 Preston North End H

24 League Cup semi-final second leg

27 Norwich City H or FA Cup round four

February

3 Bristol City A

10 Rotherham United H

13 Swansea City A (7.45pm)

17 Plymouth Argyle A

24 Leicester City H

28 FA Cup round five

March

2 Huddersfield Town A

5 Stoke City H (7.45pm)

9 Sheffield Wednesday A

16 Millwall H or FA Cup quarter-final

29 Watford A

April

1 Hull City H

6 Coventry City A

9 Sunderland H (7.45pm)

13 Blackburn Rovers H

20 Middlesbrough A or FA Cup semi-final

27 Queens Park Rangers A

May

4 Southampton H25 FA Cup final

26 Championship play-off final

