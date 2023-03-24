News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Leeds United forced to close Elland Road after police made aware of 'threat' to stadium

LEEDS UNITED closed their Elland Road offices on Friday morning on police advice after a threat was made on the Premier League football stadium.

By Stuart Rayner
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT

Officers from West Yorkshire Police arrived at the ground before the majority of staff had reported for work and advised that they be closed in light of the threat.

After officers were spotted gathered outside the West Stand, the club issued a brief statement, saying: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the Premier League on an international break, the next game at Elland Road is not due until April 4, when Nottingham Forest are the visitors.

CLOSED: Elland Road Stadium has been shut on the advice of police. Picture Bruce Rollinson
CLOSED: Elland Road Stadium has been shut on the advice of police. Picture Bruce Rollinson
CLOSED: Elland Road Stadium has been shut on the advice of police. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Elland RoadPremier LeagueWest Yorkshire PoliceNottingham Forest