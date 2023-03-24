LEEDS UNITED closed their Elland Road offices on Friday morning on police advice after a threat was made on the Premier League football stadium.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police arrived at the ground before the majority of staff had reported for work and advised that they be closed in light of the threat.

After officers were spotted gathered outside the West Stand, the club issued a brief statement, saying: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

With the Premier League on an international break, the next game at Elland Road is not due until April 4, when Nottingham Forest are the visitors.