Not for the first time since he took over as coach, Jesse Marsch talked up Crysencio Summerville, a natural replacement for his fellow winger, who was sent off for two yellow cards against Aston Villa. The 20-year-old is, however, yet to mkae his full Premier League debut.

But with current centre-forward Rodrigo able to play in any attacking position and No 10 Brenden Aaronson having started the season out wide, there are options with Bamford finally approaching full fitness and Gelhardt scoring twice in midweek after being left out of the squad to face Villa.

"We feel that Cree Summerville is in the best form since I've been here,” said Marsch. “So he certainly becomes a factor whether from the start or off the bench.

OPTION: Patrick Bamford was effective off the bench against Aston Villa

“Even if you're not in the XI, what the most important thing is that you're ready to come and make an impact off the bench."

There have been plenty of false dawns in the saga of Bamford's fitness but again not for the first time, Marsch says he thinks he is ready to start. Gelhardt impressed playing for the under-21s in the Football league Trophy this week, scoring twice at Tranmere Rovers.

"I think Patrick is fitter and he's trained well this week, and I think he's ready to go. So I think there's a high likelihood that he'll be ready from the start,” said the American.