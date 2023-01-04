Leeds United forwards take the honours in player ratings against West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski’s late save was important in the match finishing level, but so was a lack of killer instinct when the Whites were in front.
Illan Meslier – caught in no man's land for an early cross but nothing he could do about the goals 6
Luke Ayling – not a great night for the right-back 6
Robin Koch – fairly solid in the centre 6
Liam Cooper – missed a couple of chances at a late corner 6
Pascal Struijk – conceded the penalty which got West Ham back into the game 5
Tyler Adams – important energy in midfield 6
Marc Roca – probably not a game for the deep-lying playmaker to shine in 6
Brenden Aaronson – got an important assist but unfortunately it was for West Ham 5
Crysencio Summerville – great play to create Willy Gnotno's opener 7
Wilfried Gnonto – a livewire throughout 8
Rodrigo – excellent equaliser and unlucky to be denied the winner by Lukasz Fabianski 8
Substitutes:
Mateusz Klich (for Aaronson, 63) – given an emotional guard of honour after a cameo which showed what Leeds will be missing 7
Jack Harrison (for Summerville, 63) – like Klich, made a big impact from the bench, including an assist 7
Sam Greenwood (for Roca, 78) – came on and did a job 5
Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 90) – N/A
Not used: Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood.