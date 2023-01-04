News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United forwards take the honours in player ratings against West Ham United

Leeds United took a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United but it really ought to have been better.

By Stuart Rayner
37 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:58pm

Lukasz Fabianski’s late save was important in the match finishing level, but so was a lack of killer instinct when the Whites were in front.

Illan Meslier – caught in no man's land for an early cross but nothing he could do about the goals 6

Luke Ayling – not a great night for the right-back 6

INSPIRED: Rodrigo took his goal tally into double figures for the season
Robin Koch – fairly solid in the centre 6

Liam Cooper – missed a couple of chances at a late corner 6

Pascal Struijk – conceded the penalty which got West Ham back into the game 5

Tyler Adams – important energy in midfield 6

Marc Roca – probably not a game for the deep-lying playmaker to shine in 6

Brenden Aaronson – got an important assist but unfortunately it was for West Ham 5

Crysencio Summerville – great play to create Willy Gnotno's opener 7

Wilfried Gnonto – a livewire throughout 8

Rodrigo – excellent equaliser and unlucky to be denied the winner by Lukasz Fabianski 8

Substitutes:

Mateusz Klich (for Aaronson, 63) – given an emotional guard of honour after a cameo which showed what Leeds will be missing 7

Jack Harrison (for Summerville, 63) – like Klich, made a big impact from the bench, including an assist 7

Sam Greenwood (for Roca, 78) – came on and did a job 5

Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 90) – N/A

Not used: Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood.