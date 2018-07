Have your say

LEEDS UNITED full-back Tyler Denton has joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan.

Denton, 22, who has made three senior appearances for the Whites, spent time on loan at League Two outfit Port Vale last season and now links up with Posh, managed by ex-Leeds head coach Steve Evans.

Denton's departure follows on from the exits of Jay-Roy Grot and Andy Lonergan, with a number of other fringe players expected to leave Leeds.