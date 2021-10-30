Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel signs new contract as Whites continue to build for future

Leeds United goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel has signed a new contract tying him to the Elland Road club for another three years.

By Stuart Rayner
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 12:00 pm

The Whites signed the now-18-year-old from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and he was a regular in their under-18s side during his debut season.

Since their academy gained "category one" status in 2019, making it easier to sign top young players, Leeds have accumulated some top under-23 talent at Thorp Arch. Three of the signings made since - winger Crysencio Summerville, forward Joe Gelhardt and right-back Cody Drameh - have made seniors debuts this season.

THREE MORE YEARS: Leeds United have renewed their commitment to goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel
