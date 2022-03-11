Leeds United are going down, it’s worse than under Steve Evans - YP Letters

Leeds United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the OPremier League on Thursday night, invoking the anger of this particular letter writer to The Yorkshire Post.

By YP Sport
Friday, 11th March 2022, 3:30 pm
Dejected Leeds players after Villa's third goal. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Read More

Read More
Leeds United's Jesse Marsch on Junior Firpo's injury, Patrick Bamford's return a...

Craig Minto

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

on email

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

I came away from Elland Road after Leeds United had suffered another defeat against Aston Villa this season and was reminded of the dark old days under manager Steve Evans a few seasons ago.

The fact we have released Marcelo Bielsa is going to probably mean Leeds will play Championship football in the 2022/23 football season.

The frustrations and disgust from myself and those fans I sat with on the Kop at Elland Road on Thursday night say everything about our club.

With no leader in the team – athough Luke Ayling is doing his very best – a new manager who doesn’t seem to understand we need width in attack, and without a goalscorer, I fear the worst.

Although we have an excellent striker in Joe Geldhart, but Jesse Marsch our new boss chooses to let him warm the bench half the time.

I hope for the sake of all those fantastic Leeds United fans who have followed the team home and away and through thick and thin through the years that I am wrong in that relegation is a reality, and that we can actually survive in the Premier League.

But things do not look great!

Steve EvansLuke AylingAston VillaYorkshire Post