Craig Minto
on email
I came away from Elland Road after Leeds United had suffered another defeat against Aston Villa this season and was reminded of the dark old days under manager Steve Evans a few seasons ago.
The fact we have released Marcelo Bielsa is going to probably mean Leeds will play Championship football in the 2022/23 football season.
The frustrations and disgust from myself and those fans I sat with on the Kop at Elland Road on Thursday night say everything about our club.
With no leader in the team – athough Luke Ayling is doing his very best – a new manager who doesn’t seem to understand we need width in attack, and without a goalscorer, I fear the worst.
Although we have an excellent striker in Joe Geldhart, but Jesse Marsch our new boss chooses to let him warm the bench half the time.
I hope for the sake of all those fantastic Leeds United fans who have followed the team home and away and through thick and thin through the years that I am wrong in that relegation is a reality, and that we can actually survive in the Premier League.
But things do not look great!