Dejected Leeds players after Villa's third goal. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Craig Minto

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

on email

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

I came away from Elland Road after Leeds United had suffered another defeat against Aston Villa this season and was reminded of the dark old days under manager Steve Evans a few seasons ago.

The fact we have released Marcelo Bielsa is going to probably mean Leeds will play Championship football in the 2022/23 football season.

The frustrations and disgust from myself and those fans I sat with on the Kop at Elland Road on Thursday night say everything about our club.

With no leader in the team – athough Luke Ayling is doing his very best – a new manager who doesn’t seem to understand we need width in attack, and without a goalscorer, I fear the worst.

Although we have an excellent striker in Joe Geldhart, but Jesse Marsch our new boss chooses to let him warm the bench half the time.

I hope for the sake of all those fantastic Leeds United fans who have followed the team home and away and through thick and thin through the years that I am wrong in that relegation is a reality, and that we can actually survive in the Premier League.