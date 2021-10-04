Leeds United handed early boost ahead of Premier League visit to Southampton later this month

The Whites recorded their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 success over Watford at Elland Road and will look to make it back-to-back victories when the international break concludes next week.

Southampton are one of four sides without a league win this campaign and will be without Ward-Prowse for the October 16 clash. The 26-year-old is set to miss the club's next three games after being shown a straight red card in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After consulting the on-pitch VAR monitor, referee Martin Atkinson felt Ward-Prowse's challenge on Jorginho was worthy of immediate dismissal.

SUSPENDED: Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. Picture: Getty Images.

Ward-Prowse has appeared in all of Southampton's Premier League games this season, scoring two goals.

He has played in Southampton's last 102 league fixtures and is only the ninth outfield player to play 100 or more consecutive Premier League fixtures.