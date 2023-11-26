Frustration was the over-riding emotion for Leeds United at a freezing New York Stadium on Friday night but in dropping two points they picked up a valuable lesson for the rest of the season.

Manager Daniel Farke complained about the clear penalty he felt his side were denied when Lee Peltier challenged Dan James in the area and the miniscule margin of the correct decision to deny Jaidon Anthony a very late winner for offside.

But the main reasons for the 1-1 draw were self-inflicted. Farke called it "karma".

But to use Farke's phrase, they failed to "bury" Rotherham United, and against opponents as dogged as them, that can be costly. Hakeem Odoffin equalised totally against the run of play just before half-time and as the Millers improved the Whites diminished after the break.

Liam Cooper had to make an important goalline clearance from Sam Nombe and midway through the second half Farke made a triple substitution and switched to a back three to lift his side.

"At half-time I was happy with our performance but I also sensed a bit let's make sure we don't play at their pace because when we play at our pace we can bury the game," said Farke.

"We realised that 98 per cent was enough to dominate this game, create chances and not give any chances but it's sometimes a bit like karma in football, if you don't invest 100 per cent out of nothing the opponent is able to score.

KARMA: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"I sensed this a little bit in the second half of the first half and the team talk would have been exactly the same even without the equaliser – don't do one step less.

"I wouldn't label it sloppy or complacency. We performed well it was just we went sometimes for the easy solution.

"We always expected the best instead of expecting the worst and sometimes you have to pay the price for this.

"We have to learn to be a bit more on it and to bury the game because it's an experienced side, Rotherham, they've caused many problems for many sides and you know if you they have a long throw, a long free-kick or a corner they can score so you have to be a bit more on it to use our chances more effectively, especially on the road.

"It happens to the best teams in the world and this league is relentless. Other teams have had a difficult day at Rotherham, for sure.

"This is definitely a message we take but my players knew it even before.