Leeds United have an injury blow and a concern ahead of Premier League trip to Bournemouth

Luis Sinisterra will not play again for Leeds United this season after damaging his ankle ligaments at home to Leicester City on Tuesday, and Max Wober is a doubt for Sunday's crucial game at Bournemouth.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

Winger SInisterra has started five of the last six matches and was a second-half substitute in the other, at Fulham. He has scored three goals in that time.

But he came off second best in a heavy tackle in the midweek draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Wober has also been a key figure since joining in January, but his appearance record has been patchy since the March international break because of injury. Before the Leicester game Leeds were optimistic Wober would be available at the weekend but that is in question now.

"Luis will be out for the rest of the season," confirmed Gracia. "It's the ligament in his ankle."

As for Wober, who started at Fulham, the coach explained: "At this moment he's not training with the team. We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) if he can help us."

The game at Bournemouth is on Sunday, at least giving Wober extra recovery time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia was again asked why Willy Gnonto is continuing to be overlooked but continued to say he values the player, and that he will play some part.