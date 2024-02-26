Leeds United have big forwards in doubt, but experienced defenders could feature at Chelsea in the FA Cup

With Premier League promotion the over-riding priority, the Whites have been careful not to risk players they might push out for a Championship game, and the match at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to be any different.

"To be honest at the moment all my players are in my thoughts because we have such a tight group at the moment," said Farke. "Every player who is fit and available is normally in the gameday squad.

"I don't have too many tough decisions at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DOUBTS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last game cost lots of energy and we have a few doubts. Patrick Bamford showed a little reaction in his calf and got a hit on his ankle.

"Cree Summerville rolled his ankle, it's pretty swollen so there is a bigger question mark over his availability.

"There's a little bruise for Daniel James, he should be available but there's a little question mark against him and a major question mark over Georginio Rutter because he has problems with his hip flexor and won't be able to train on Monday.

"We won't do anything stupid and risk long-term injuries."

But Conor Roberts is available for the first time in this season's competition, and will be in consideration after his crucial equaliser in Friday's top-of-the-Championship win over Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Conor is an experienced player who had a great impact to turn the game against Leicester and he's also in my thoughts for the cup comptition," said Farke.

"Sam Byram is back in team training and it looks like he'll be available."

Farke is also very way of the league games to come, with a Saturday game at Huddersfield Town, a midweek visit from Stoke City and a Friday-night game at Sheffield Wednesday.

"When you are in the crunch time period for promotion back to the Premier League you also have to keep this a bit in mind and make sure in your decision-making you don't do anything stupid," said the manager. "We won't risk any player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I'm honest I would prefer to have this game in different circumstances, not within a schedule of four games in 10 days and three league games within six days.

"To kick off Wednesday evening and whyever we have the early kick-off on Saturday at 12.30.