Leeds United's Robin Koch and Diego Llorente set to face Tottenham Hotspur, bad news on Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper

Koch's reappearance is a big surprise because Bielsa had given the impression in his previous press conference that the German had developed symptoms of concussion around a quarter of an hour after the head injury he sustained against Manchester United. The Football Association's graduated return to play guidelines say a player who has suffered concussion must not train or play for 14 days unless after the initial 24-hour rest period they are showing no symptoms.

This was the case with Koch, who was allowed to do 15 minutes of stationary cycling on Tuesday, and to return to non-contact training on Thursday during a week of extensive testing.

INJURY: Robin Koch is treated against Manchester United

He will be allowed to play on Saturday if he comes through further neuro-cognative tests.

Koch, who suffered a deep gash above hIs left eye, missed the subsequent game against Liverpool.

So did Llorente, brought off at half-time against the Red Devils.

But the Spaniard has been passed fit to face Spurs.

"Llorente and Koch are available," said Bielsa, with no follow-up question permitted.

"With respect to the knock to his head, I never said that it wasn’t dramatic for a player to receive a knock, I said that knocks have grave and dramatic consequences. What I did say that we shouldn’t dramatise situations that don’t deserve to be dramatised."

Cooper and Phillips had both been targeting a return in early March from the serious hamstring injuries they suffered against Brentford in December. At the last update they were progressing on schedule, but that has now been revised.