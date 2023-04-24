LEEDS UNITED head coach Javi Gracia insists that Ilan Meslier's mindset has not been affected by his rough spell of form which has seen him heavily scrutinised after several high-profile mistakes.

After letting in a combined total of 11 goals in successive home defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace, the keeper was also under the microscope after errors in the weekend loss at Fulham.

Gracia must decide whether to keep faith with the under-fire Frenchman or bring in Joel Robles for United's huge relegation six-pointer with Leicester City at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia said: "He has reacted well, as usual. He has a very good character. Of course, he is always trying to be important like the (other) players.

Javi Gracia. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"We are conceding a lot of goals and it's something where we need to do better. It is not always about the keeper, but the team and we need to defending better. Do that and we concede less goals."

After damaging and brutal defeats to Liverpool and Palace, United's players will face a major test of character against the Foxes, with Gracia confident that his side will get full and 'unconditional' support from the Elland Road crowd.

The Spaniard commented: "It's a very important, crucial game in an important moment of the season. Of course, we give the value of the game and really focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are six games left and all the remaining games are important. You never know where you are able to get points. We are at home in the next game knowing we face Leicester, coming off a win and it will be a demanding game.

"We feel really well (at home) as we have the unconditional support of the fans and I am sure in this game, it will be no different."

United face a huge week in their fight to stave off the drop with Gracia's side visiting Bournemouth on Sunday ahead of a tough run of fixtures to finish off the season in May.