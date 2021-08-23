Leeds United hope Ian Poveda's loan can have the Harvey Elliott effect on winger

Leeds United say they have not given up on winger Ian Poveda after he joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:15 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:23 pm

The 21-year-old was signed as a first-team player in January 2020 but his only league start came in a dead rubber at Derby County at the end of the Championship-winning season. He has made 17 substitute appearances.

But Poveda was always signed with the long-term in mind, and sporting director Victor Orta believes game-time at Ewood Park can bring him on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool," he said.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES: Leeds United winger Ian Poveda

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”