Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town games called off this weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Premier League and Football League matches in England and Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Non-league football has followed suit, with the National League announcing the postponement of its Saturday fixtures, and that the FA Trophy and grassroots football would follow suit.
The opening weekend of this season’s Women’s Super League – an important opportunity to capitalise on England’s European Championship-winning success of the summer – has also followed suit.
The queen died aged 96 on Thursday afternoon.
Europa League and Conference League matches hosted by Manchester United and West Ham United went ahead as planned because the news was announced so close to the scheduled kick-offs.
Arsenal were playing in Zurich when the news broke.
The last time a British monarch died, in 1952, football went ahead but rugby and hockey fixtures were postponed. However the death of George VI was so long ago it is difficult to take it as a precedent in many cases, and in consultation with the Government and other sporting bodies, the footballing authorities have decided it would be inappropriate to play matches this weekend.
A range of sporting bodies have decided to play on this weekend.
The decision includes Monday night's scheduled Premier League game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
The National League has said that as things stand, it plans to resume its programme on Monday but the Premier League’s statement in particular was non-commital about what might happen throughout the rest of the official mourning period, giving it time for more considered reflection.
Sheffield United women have announced their Championship game at Sunderland, due for Sunday, will also be rearranged.
All 11 Yorkshire league clubs had been due to play at the weekend, and consideration must now be given about how to schedule these and any further postponements into what, thanks to an unprecedented winter World Cup, is the most congested fixture list in the history of English football.