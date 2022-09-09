Non-league football has followed suit, with the National League announcing the postponement of its Saturday fixtures, and that the FA Trophy and grassroots football would follow suit.

The opening weekend of this season’s Women’s Super League – an important opportunity to capitalise on England’s European Championship-winning success of the summer – has also followed suit.

The queen died aged 96 on Thursday afternoon.

TRIBUTE: West Ham United's home Europa Conference League game against FCSB went ahead on Thursday because it kicked off so soon after the announcement of QUeen Elizabeth II's death

Europa League and Conference League matches hosted by Manchester United and West Ham United went ahead as planned because the news was announced so close to the scheduled kick-offs.

Arsenal were playing in Zurich when the news broke.

The last time a British monarch died, in 1952, football went ahead but rugby and hockey fixtures were postponed. However the death of George VI was so long ago it is difficult to take it as a precedent in many cases, and in consultation with the Government and other sporting bodies, the footballing authorities have decided it would be inappropriate to play matches this weekend.

A range of sporting bodies have decided to play on this weekend.

The decision includes Monday night's scheduled Premier League game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

The National League has said that as things stand, it plans to resume its programme on Monday but the Premier League’s statement in particular was non-commital about what might happen throughout the rest of the official mourning period, giving it time for more considered reflection.

Sheffield United women have announced their Championship game at Sunderland, due for Sunday, will also be rearranged.