Leeds United in ongoing talks for player who is 'desperate' to join, Everton rekindle interest in Arsenal star

The Whites finished ninth last season, but are still yet to pick up their first win of this campaign, and Orta has acknowledged the challenge they are facing to secure a mid-table again this time around.

“It is the theory about the second year,” he told the YEP.

“Everyone says the second year is harder than the first year, I agree with that.

“It is the most difficult competition in the world. It is really equal. There are teams that invest a lot of money, a big gap between the investment of the top six and the rest of the others.

“One thing for me that is really clear, between seventh and 20th all can beat all. That is really clear, it is equal.”

The task for Leeds, in the eyes of their director of football, is again a simple one – staying up.

“Obviously you need to try to get points and add points,” he said.

“Be positive in a mid-table position and then decide what can be our future.

“We must try to keep the Premier League, try to get the points then the goal is not defined. But everyone knows that the second year is harder than the first year.”

Leeds return to action this Sunday with a game against ‘big six’ club Liverpool, looking for their first win of the new season, before a run of several fixtures against teams they should consider their competition for mid-table places.

