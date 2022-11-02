The Whites recorded a famous victory at Anfield – their first since 2001 – as Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute strike earned all three points for Jesse Marsch’s side on Saturday evening.

Rodrigo, Tyler Adams and Liam Cooper had all been injury doubts to feature for Leeds against the Reds but the trio all played a key role as Marsch’s side picked up their first win in nine Premier League games.

They now host the Cherries at Elland Road on Saturday in their final home game before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Ben White of Arsenal closes down Luis Sinisterra of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It is also the penultimate league fixture Marsch’s side will play before the tournament in Qatar, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur awaiting next weekend.

In between those league fixtures, Leeds face a trip to Wolves on November 9 in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Ahead of the final three games until a return to action against Man City on December 28, we run through the latest on all of the Whites’ injured players.

Luis Sinisterra

Speaking after Saturday’s win over Liverpool, Marsch hoped to get the star winger back in training ahead of the meeting against Bournemouth. Sinsterra missed the trip to Anfield with a foot injury.

"We hope that he will be in training this week, we hope it will not be too bad,” said Marsch after Leeds’ win over Liverpool. "It is a little sprain in his foot. He was too sore yesterday but the swelling has gone down each day and hopefully we can get him on the pitch this week.”

Adam Forshaw

The midfielder missed the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa with an ankle problem. He has now missed the last six games for Leeds and recently underwent hernia surgery, with Marsch revealing last month: “Adam's surgery went well, and he's eight days out and feeling better.”

Forshaw did not feature last weekend and his current return date is unknown.

Leo Hjelde

The defender needed to go to hospital last month due to appendicitis. He missed the trip to Anfield last weekend but was back in action on Tuesday night as Leeds Under-21s faced Crewe Alexandra in the Papa John’s Trophy. He played the full game as the young Whites were knocked out of the competition.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a broken leg in April. He has not featured since, with the most recent update from Marsch coming last month. He said: "Stuart is making good progress, and we're planning on bringing him along with us with whatever we do. He'll be part of the group, so that's big progress there."

Archie Gray