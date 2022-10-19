The 23-year-old has made nine Premier League appearances this season, all at left-back in the absence of Junior Firpo.

He played the entire 90 minutes as the Whites were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Sunday afternoon but head coach Jesse Marsch revealed he would miss the contest with the Foxes.

Adam Forshaw is progressing well with his return from an ankle injury but Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray remain out.

“Adam’s coming back from injury feeling really good,” said Marsch.

"Stuart [Dallas] is still injured and Archie Gray. Pascal picked up a little bit of an injury and won't be available for tomorrow but we're hopeful that by Sunday he'll be available.

"We'll see how the next few days go.”

Firpo was injured during pre-season and has played just 25 minutes in the league this season.

Marsch has confirmed that the former Barcelona full-back will start against Leicester while young forwards Willy Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood will travel with the squad.

Marsch added: "Junior will start, he will be ready. He’s been patiently waiting and trying to make sure he’s sharp, and fit and strong. I’m excited for him to have his opportunity now and show he’s ready. Willy will be with us and Joffy and Sam.”