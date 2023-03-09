Javi Gracia is confident Leeds United will have "more options" for Saturday's Premier League visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

TRUST: Javi Gracia

The Spaniard is always cagey about team news so he was not revealing names, beyond saying that Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo will be assessed before the game.

But having found himself short of attacking options in last week's defeat at Chelsea, he is coinfident the picture will be better this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Iin the last game we didn't have many other options to substitute attacking players but now we are working with more players," he said.

"I suppose if everything is right in the next training session we'll have more options for the next game but that's not important for me.

"We always ry to prepare for the next game with the payers we have and we always have a good squad. I trust in all the players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sinisterra and Rodrigo's returns from injury, he said: "They are doing something with the team. Some long-term injured players need a process to adapt and come back with the team but they are doing something and in the next training session we will evaluate their situation and whether they are ready or it is better to wait."

Gracia confirmed Chris Armas, appointed as Jesse Marsch's assistant 12 days before his former team-mate was sacked, is not working with the first-team coaching staff, though he remains a club employee.

"He's not part of my staff," said Gracia. "When I came, I came with Juan (Solla), with Zigor (Aranalde) and Mikel (Antia).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were other people woirking for the club before our arrival.