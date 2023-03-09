The Spaniard is always cagey about team news so he was not revealing names, beyond saying that Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo will be assessed before the game.
But having found himself short of attacking options in last week's defeat at Chelsea, he is coinfident the picture will be better this week.
"Iin the last game we didn't have many other options to substitute attacking players but now we are working with more players," he said.
"I suppose if everything is right in the next training session we'll have more options for the next game but that's not important for me.
"We always ry to prepare for the next game with the payers we have and we always have a good squad. I trust in all the players."
On Sinisterra and Rodrigo's returns from injury, he said: "They are doing something with the team. Some long-term injured players need a process to adapt and come back with the team but they are doing something and in the next training session we will evaluate their situation and whether they are ready or it is better to wait."
Gracia confirmed Chris Armas, appointed as Jesse Marsch's assistant 12 days before his former team-mate was sacked, is not working with the first-team coaching staff, though he remains a club employee.
"He's not part of my staff," said Gracia. "When I came, I came with Juan (Solla), with Zigor (Aranalde) and Mikel (Antia).
"There were other people woirking for the club before our arrival.
"I have enough staff. The people who came with me from Spain and the people in the club like Michael (Skubala) and Marcus (Abad) are working with us day in and day out so we don't need more help."