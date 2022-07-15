Barca have agreed a £55m deal with Leeds – with around £50m up front with future add-ons – for the 25-year-old, who was unveiled in the Catalan city on Friday lunch-time.

A statement from Leeds read: "The 25-year-old leaves Leeds United having made 67 appearances for the Whites across all competitions, having scored 17 goals. We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

"He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.

Leeds United winger Raphinha, who has completes his move to Barcelona. Picture: Getty Images.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Raphinha the very best for the future and hope he enjoys great success at the Nou Camp and throughout his career."

Raphinha becomes Barca’s third signing of the window, after they secured Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

On the move, Raphinha said: "It's a dream come true since I was a kid, and of my family as well. I'm going to give my best

Leeds remain in the market for forwards and are reportedly in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s French under-21 international forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20.