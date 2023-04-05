All Sections
Leeds United: Jack Harrison happy to take on lead role to help secure Premier League safety for Whites

JACK HARRISON says he is trying to take more responsibility to get Leeds United out of their relegation battle.

By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

Harrison has certainly stepped up his game in recent weeks, as reflected by his goal return. He has scored three in the last four matches having only scored two in 27 all season up to that point.He was outstanding on the right wing during Tuesday's crucial 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest, which moved the Whites up to 13th on the night as they caught up their game in hand on many of the teams around them."It's important I need to take a bit more responsibility in these moments and try and create more goals and assists and stuff and I tried to do that on Tuesday," said the 26-year-old, who has now made over 250 senior appearances."We were able to score the two goals and it definitely could have been more but I try to be as creative as I can. I like to attack and playing like that is enjoyable too."You can always count on rebounds (he scored by following up a Keylor Navas save from Marc Roca) but I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time."If Harrison has had a big impact lately, so has coach Javi Gracia, winning three of his five Premier League matches, all against sides also at threat of relegation."He's come in and given us a breath of fresh air," said Harrison. "Tactically we've been more organised in a different way and preparing for each team a little bit differently, focusing on the details."He's really detail-orientated so with him coming in with that style of play and methodology at this stage of the season is really important for us to take care of all the small details."

LEADING MAN: Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates after scoring the first goal against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
LEADING MAN: Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates after scoring the first goal against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
INFLUENTIAL: Leeds United manager Javi Gracia celebrates after Jack Harrison (not pictured) scores the team's first goal against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
INFLUENTIAL: Leeds United manager Javi Gracia celebrates after Jack Harrison (not pictured) scores the team's first goal against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
