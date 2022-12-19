Leeds United join race for Morocco World Cup star as chairman reveals ‘many offers’ from Premier League clubs

Angers chairman Said Chabane has revealed the club has received “many offers” for Azzedine Ounahi – including ones from England.

There has been reported interest from Leicester City, Leeds United and West Ham United with Chabane resigned to losing the 22-year-old in the coming months. Ounahi starred as Morocco made World Cup history in Qatar by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Ounahi joined Angers in 2021 and has gone on to make 47 appearances for the Ligue 1 club. Chabane is hopeful of agreeing a deal for the player in January but has admitted is likely to leave the club at some point in 2023.

Speaking to RTL Sport, Chabane said: “We have had many offers for him, from big and medium-sized clubs.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“They have come from all over, from Italy, Spain, England, and France. Our wish is to find an agreement in January, but also that he can remain until the end of the season.”

Leeds could be on the lookout for a another midfielder next month with Mateusz Klich seemingly on his way out of the club. MLS club DC United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Klich.

Klich missed out on a place in the Poland squad for the World Cup in Qatar, having earned 41 caps for his country since his debut in 2011. He has become a bit-part player under Jesse Marsch this term and has not started in any of the Whites’ Premier League games.

He has featured in 15 per cent of Leeds’ Premier League minutes, after starting 26 times last season and in 28 games during the 2020-21 campaign. The midfielder was a second-half substitute earlier this month as Leeds beat Elche CF 2-1 in a friendly in Spain, with Klich netting an 88th-minute winner.

